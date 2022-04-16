All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia51116114
Orlando City42214107
New York32211106
Atlanta3221199
Toronto FC322111112
CF Montréal331101316
Chicago2141052
Charlotte FC3509811
Columbus2328109
New England24171013
Cincinnati2417814
D.C. United240678
New York City FC131456
Inter Miami CF1414615

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC41214177
Los Angeles FC41113146
LA Galaxy4211396
FC Dallas31312104
Houston31312107
Real Salt Lake3131297
Minnesota United3221186
Nashville3221188
Portland224101013
Colorado2328911
Seattle221766
Sporting Kansas City2506511
Vancouver1514614
San Jose04331117

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 9

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

Miami 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Houston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday, April 10

Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0

Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 16

CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie

Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Portland 0, Houston 0, tie

FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

