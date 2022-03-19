All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus201794
Philadelphia201752
New York210673
D.C. United210642
Atlanta210655
Chicago102520
New York City FC111442
Orlando City111432
New England111455
Cincinnati120327
Toronto FC021137
Inter Miami CF021117
Charlotte FC030016
CF Montréal030028

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC201761
Real Salt Lake201742
Austin FC2106102
Colorado210653
LA Galaxy210643
Portland102543
Minnesota United102532
FC Dallas111432
Houston111422
Nashville111423
Seattle120334
Sporting Kansas City120325
San Jose021148
Vancouver021116

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 12

New York City FC 4, CF Montréal 1

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 2

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Chicago 2, D.C. United 0

Real Salt Lake 3, New England 2

Cincinnati 2, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0

FC Dallas 2, Nashville 0

Colorado 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Portland 1, Austin FC 0

Sunday, March 13

Atlanta 2, Charlotte FC 1

Minnesota 1, New York 0

Saturday, March 19

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Columbus at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.

