All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1449515120
CF Montréal1484464741
New York City FC1276424630
New York1188414133
Inter Miami CF10106363442
Columbus8610343227
New England8810343840
Cincinnati8810344346
Orlando City9106332836
Charlotte FC10142323340
Chicago8116302834
Toronto FC8136304047
Atlanta7108293438
D.C. United6164222855

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1853575526
Austin FC1466485536
FC Dallas1179423928
Minnesota United1295414236
Real Salt Lake1088383435
LA Galaxy10114344037
Vancouver9117343246
Seattle10133333534
Nashville899333436
Portland7712334240
Colorado8108323740
San Jose6119274254
Houston7145263243
Sporting Kansas City6155232648

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Toronto FC 3, Portland 1

Miami 3, New York City FC 2

Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3

Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie

FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1

CF Montréal 3, Houston 2

LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1

Tuesday, August 16

Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0

Wednesday, August 17

New York 2, Atlanta 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Friday, August 19

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati 1, New York 1, tie

Philadelphia 6, D.C. United 0

CF Montréal 4, New England 0

Miami 2, Toronto FC 1

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

