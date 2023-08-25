All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1536513928
New England1247434228
Philadelphia1274403926
Orlando City1167403729
Columbus1176394833
Nashville1185383122
Atlanta1078384439
CF Montréal10122322534
Chicago888323234
D.C. United8116303235
New York798292326
Charlotte FC698263040
New York City FC5911262532
Toronto FC31210192036
Inter Miami CF5143182236

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC1482444930
Los Angeles FC1167403825
Real Salt Lake1077373534
Seattle1096362925
San Jose978352929
Houston9105323131
Austin FC9105323538
Vancouver887313833
Minnesota United887312830
FC Dallas896302526
Sporting Kansas City6118263136
Portland6108262638
LA Galaxy5107222537
Colorado31110191634

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, August 20

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Minnesota 2, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd.

CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 2

Orlando City 3, Chicago 1

Houston 5, Portland 0

New England at Nashville ppd.

Saint Louis City SC 6, Austin FC 3

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy ppd.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Atlanta 2, Seattle 0

San Jose 1, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, August 23

Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 26

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

