Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England61321169
Cincinnati613211311
Atlanta523181916
Nashville43315116
New York City FC433151211
Columbus442141912
D.C. United442141413
Orlando City432141010
Toronto FC226121313
Philadelphia342111413
Chicago225111313
Inter Miami CF3609810
CF Montréal3609717
Charlotte FC25391019
New York1369710

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle62220177
Saint Louis City SC631192212
Los Angeles FC50318166
FC Dallas433151211
San Jose433151313
Houston43113108
Minnesota United3331288
Portland352111316
Vancouver22511117
Real Salt Lake351101017
Austin FC2439814
Colorado1369611
LA Galaxy1536714
Sporting Kansas City0733315

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2, Portland 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 0

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

Houston 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta 2, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Columbus 1

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 1, New England 1, tie

Orlando City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

San Jose 2, Austin FC 2, tie

New York 1, Chicago 1, tie

CF Montréal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Portland 2, Saint Louis City SC 1

Seattle 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Colorado 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Saturday, May 6

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

