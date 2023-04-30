All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|6
|1
|3
|21
|16
|9
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|3
|21
|13
|11
|Atlanta
|5
|2
|3
|18
|19
|16
|Nashville
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|6
|New York City FC
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|11
|Columbus
|4
|4
|2
|14
|19
|12
|D.C. United
|4
|4
|2
|14
|14
|13
|Orlando City
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|10
|Toronto FC
|2
|2
|6
|12
|13
|13
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|2
|11
|14
|13
|Chicago
|2
|2
|5
|11
|13
|13
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|6
|0
|9
|8
|10
|CF Montréal
|3
|6
|0
|9
|7
|17
|Charlotte FC
|2
|5
|3
|9
|10
|19
|New York
|1
|3
|6
|9
|7
|10
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|6
|2
|2
|20
|17
|7
|Saint Louis City SC
|6
|3
|1
|19
|22
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|0
|3
|18
|16
|6
|FC Dallas
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|11
|San Jose
|4
|3
|3
|15
|13
|13
|Houston
|4
|3
|1
|13
|10
|8
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|3
|12
|8
|8
|Portland
|3
|5
|2
|11
|13
|16
|Vancouver
|2
|2
|5
|11
|11
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|5
|1
|10
|10
|17
|Austin FC
|2
|4
|3
|9
|8
|14
|Colorado
|1
|3
|6
|9
|6
|11
|LA Galaxy
|1
|5
|3
|6
|7
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 22
Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0
Cincinnati 2, Portland 1
CF Montréal 2, New York 0
New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1
D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2
Houston 1, Miami 0
Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1
LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
Sunday, April 23
Atlanta 2, Chicago 1
Saturday, April 29
Nashville 3, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Columbus 1
D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0
Cincinnati 1, New England 1, tie
Orlando City 2, LA Galaxy 0
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0
San Jose 2, Austin FC 2, tie
New York 1, Chicago 1, tie
CF Montréal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Portland 2, Saint Louis City SC 1
Seattle 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Colorado 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Sunday, April 30
FC Dallas 0, Minnesota 0, tie
Saturday, May 6
New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.