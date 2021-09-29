All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|20
|4
|5
|65
|57
|34
|Nashville
|11
|3
|13
|46
|46
|26
|D.C. United
|12
|11
|4
|40
|48
|39
|New York City FC
|11
|10
|6
|39
|44
|32
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|9
|39
|33
|26
|Atlanta
|10
|8
|9
|39
|36
|31
|Orlando City
|10
|8
|9
|39
|39
|40
|CF Montréal
|10
|10
|7
|37
|38
|36
|Columbus
|9
|11
|7
|34
|32
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|12
|5
|32
|25
|41
|New York
|8
|11
|7
|31
|32
|30
|Chicago
|7
|15
|6
|27
|28
|43
|Toronto FC
|5
|15
|7
|22
|31
|53
|Cincinnati
|4
|14
|8
|20
|28
|51
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|14
|6
|7
|49
|47
|29
|Seattle
|14
|5
|6
|48
|38
|21
|Colorado
|13
|4
|9
|48
|38
|24
|Portland
|12
|10
|4
|40
|42
|43
|LA Galaxy
|11
|10
|5
|38
|37
|42
|Minnesota United
|10
|9
|7
|37
|30
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|10
|6
|36
|42
|41
|Vancouver
|8
|8
|10
|34
|31
|34
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|11
|6
|33
|38
|38
|San Jose
|8
|9
|9
|33
|34
|38
|FC Dallas
|6
|13
|9
|27
|39
|47
|Houston
|5
|11
|12
|27
|31
|41
|Austin FC
|6
|17
|4
|22
|27
|43
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 22
Nashville 5, Miami 1
New England 3, Chicago 2
New York City FC 1, New York 1, tie
Saturday, September 25
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
New England 2, Orlando City 1
D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 2
Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1
New York 1, New York City FC 0
Minnesota 2, Houston 0
Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0, tie
Vancouver 1, FC Dallas 0
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Portland 6, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 26
Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Wednesday, September 29
Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
New England 4, CF Montréal 1
D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1
Chicago 2, New York City FC 0
Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie
Colorado 3, Austin FC 0
Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Miami at New York, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday, October 10
Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.