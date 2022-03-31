All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia3011072
Columbus2028105
Chicago202851
Orlando City212853
New York211784
Atlanta211788
D.C. United220654
Charlotte FC230667
Cincinnati2306510
New York City FC121444
New England121468
Toronto FC121458
CF Montréal0311511
Inter Miami CF0311210

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC3011092
Real Salt Lake3111064
Minnesota United202842
Austin FC2117113
FC Dallas211773
Colorado211764
LA Galaxy220644
Sporting Kansas City230648
Portland113668
Houston112533
Seattle121445
Nashville121435
San Jose031149
Vancouver031129

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

