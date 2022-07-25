All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1129423415
New York City FC1245414121
New York1066363425
CF Montréal1182353636
Orlando City886302631
Columbus759302722
Cincinnati787283338
Charlotte FC8122262531
Chicago7105262428
New England678263234
Inter Miami CF7104252233
Atlanta696242933
Toronto FC6124223039
D.C. United5123182643

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1443454222
Austin FC1255414528
Minnesota United1084343126
Real Salt Lake976332827
FC Dallas868323225
Nashville877312828
LA Galaxy993303027
Portland769303531
Seattle9102292825
Vancouver7105262437
Houston7114252831
Colorado696242529
San Jose597223443
Sporting Kansas City5135201940

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New York City FC 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, July 23

New York City FC 2, Miami 0

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

New England 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Chicago 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, July 24

New York 4, Austin FC 3

LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta 0

Friday, July 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

