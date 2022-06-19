All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC832262510
New York745262617
Philadelphia618262011
Orlando City754252022
CF Montréal762232827
Charlotte FC682201619
Cincinnati672202226
New England555202525
Inter Miami CF563181522
Columbus455171817
Atlanta454162020
Toronto FC483152129
D.C. United482141724
Chicago375141420

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC933303017
Real Salt Lake844282019
Austin FC843272918
FC Dallas744252415
LA Galaxy753241816
Nashville645231816
Seattle662202017
Vancouver682201828
Minnesota United563181515
Houston573181819
Colorado563181617
Portland367162226
San Jose376152534
Sporting Kansas City394131428

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 11

Charlotte FC 2, New York 0

San Jose 0, Nashville 0, tie

Sunday, June 12

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Tuesday, June 14

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie

Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Chicago 1, D.C. United 0

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, June 19

Miami at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 5 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

