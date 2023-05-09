All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|7
|1
|3
|24
|18
|9
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|3
|24
|15
|12
|Nashville
|5
|3
|3
|18
|14
|6
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|3
|18
|20
|18
|New York City FC
|4
|4
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Columbus
|4
|4
|2
|14
|19
|12
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|2
|14
|15
|13
|D.C. United
|4
|5
|2
|14
|15
|15
|Orlando City
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|12
|Inter Miami CF
|4
|6
|0
|12
|10
|11
|CF Montréal
|4
|6
|0
|12
|9
|17
|Charlotte FC
|3
|5
|3
|12
|13
|21
|Toronto FC
|2
|3
|6
|12
|13
|15
|Chicago
|2
|3
|5
|11
|13
|16
|New York
|1
|4
|6
|9
|7
|11
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|6
|3
|2
|20
|18
|9
|Saint Louis City SC
|6
|3
|1
|19
|22
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|1
|3
|18
|17
|8
|San Jose
|5
|3
|3
|18
|15
|14
|FC Dallas
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|11
|Houston
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|8
|Vancouver
|3
|2
|5
|14
|14
|9
|Minnesota United
|3
|4
|3
|12
|10
|11
|Portland
|3
|5
|3
|12
|15
|18
|Colorado
|2
|3
|6
|12
|9
|12
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|5
|2
|11
|10
|17
|Austin FC
|2
|4
|4
|10
|10
|16
|LA Galaxy
|1
|6
|3
|6
|8
|17
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|7
|3
|6
|5
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 6
Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2
Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0
Philadelphia 1, New York 0
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1
New England 2, Toronto FC 0
Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie
Nashville 3, Chicago 0
Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1
Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie
Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2
Sunday, May 7
Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1
Saturday, May 13
Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
