Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC832262510
Philadelphia617251910
CF Montréal752232826
New York645232417
Orlando City653211720
Charlotte FC681191518
Cincinnati671192125
New England554192424
Inter Miami CF563181522
Columbus454161716
Atlanta454162020
Toronto FC473152127
D.C. United472141723
Chicago275111320

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC932292916
FC Dallas734252413
Real Salt Lake744251819
Austin FC743242818
LA Galaxy752231715
Nashville645231816
Seattle661191916
Houston563181717
Minnesota United563181515
Colorado563181617
Vancouver582171628
Portland366152125
San Jose366152532
Sporting Kansas City394131428

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 11

Charlotte FC 2, New York 0

San Jose 0, Nashville 0, tie

Sunday, June 12

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Tuesday, June 14

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Miami at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 5 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

