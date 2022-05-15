All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
CF Montréal632202219
Orlando City642201415
Philadelphia51520169
Cincinnati651191618
New York52419179
New York City FC532172110
Atlanta442141514
D.C. United451131415
Charlotte FC471131015
Columbus344131513
New England352111618
Toronto FC372111623
Inter Miami CF362111121
Chicago25410813

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC722232312
FC Dallas61422198
Austin FC632202311
LA Galaxy641191210
Real Salt Lake534191216
Houston443151413
Colorado443151312
Nashville443151112
Portland336151818
Minnesota United44214119
San Jose254101926
Sporting Kansas City27391023
Vancouver26281020
Seattle2517913

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 7

Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 1

Atlanta 4, Chicago 1

Portland 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 0, New York City FC 0, tie

D.C. United 2, Houston 0

Columbus 2, New England 2, tie

Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 2, Seattle 0

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, May 8

Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

