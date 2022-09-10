All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1749606321
CF Montréal1695535547
New York1398474536
New York City FC13117465139
Orlando City12106423540
Columbus9614413933
Cincinnati9812394849
New England9911384242
Inter Miami CF10126363546
Charlotte FC11172353546
Toronto FC9147344753
Atlanta8129334148
Chicago8138322838
D.C. United7175263259

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1973605932
Austin FC1586516042
Nashville12910464938
FC Dallas12810464333
Minnesota United13115444443
Real Salt Lake1199423838
Portland10812424947
LA Galaxy11117404743
Seattle11153364040
Vancouver9137343251
Colorado8129333850
Sporting Kansas City8156303351
San Jose7129304455
Houston8165293648

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York 0

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0

Nashville 3, Austin FC 0

Sunday, September 4

Portland 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Orlando City at Miami ppd.

New England 3, New York City FC 0

Seattle 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Friday, September 9

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:15 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

