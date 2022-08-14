All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1339484519
CF Montréal1384434341
New York City FC1266424527
New York1087373831
Columbus8610343227
Orlando City9106332836
Inter Miami CF9106333241
New England879333634
Cincinnati889334245
Chicago8116302834
Charlotte FC9142293039
Toronto FC8125293743
Atlanta798293336
D.C. United6144222848

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1743545324
Austin FC1456485434
FC Dallas1079393828
Minnesota United1095353834
Real Salt Lake987343133
LA Galaxy10113333734
Nashville889333334
Portland7712334240
Seattle10122323129
Colorado897313537
Vancouver8116302944
Houston7144253142
San Jose5119244053
Sporting Kansas City6155232648

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 6

Atlanta 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2

Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 3, New York City FC 2

New York 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3

Sporting Kansas City 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles FC 4, Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Toronto FC 3, Portland 1

Miami 3, New York City FC 2

Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3

Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie

FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1

CF Montréal 3, Houston 2

LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

