All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia18410646822
CF Montréal1895595949
New York14108504739
New York City FC14117495339
Orlando City13126454046
Cincinnati11812455650
Columbus9714414035
Atlanta101210404650
Inter Miami CF11136393850
Charlotte FC12172383848
New England91211384448
Chicago9158353545
Toronto FC9167344961
D.C. United7186273262

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1984616135
Austin FC1697556446
FC Dallas13810494534
Nashville12911475039
Minnesota United13136454649
Portland11812455047
Real Salt Lake111110433943
LA Galaxy11127404746
Vancouver11147403855
Seattle12163394442
Colorado10129394352
Sporting Kansas City10157374052
Houston9166333949
San Jose7149304563

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 10

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York 2, New England 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2

Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Miami 1

Seattle 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Portland 1, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, September 13

CF Montréal 3, Chicago 2

Miami 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0

Houston 3, New England 1

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, September 17

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you