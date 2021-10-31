All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England2247736540
Nashville12416525331
New York City FC14118505535
Philadelphia13811504534
Atlanta12911474336
Orlando City12911474747
New York13127463832
D.C. United13155445353
Columbus12138444445
CF Montréal111110434442
Inter Miami CF11175383553
Chicago9177343652
Toronto FC61710283863
Cincinnati4208203670

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City1777585634
Seattle1787585131
Colorado15710554533
Portland15134495051
Vancouver12911474343
LA Galaxy13127464650
Real Salt Lake13136455351
Minnesota United12119453740
Los Angeles FC12128445045
San Jose101310404553
FC Dallas71511324655
Houston61412303651
Austin FC8204283252

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, October 24

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

New England 1, Colorado 0

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC 3, Miami 1

San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

