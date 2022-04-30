All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|2
|17
|12
|5
|New York
|4
|2
|2
|14
|13
|6
|Orlando City
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|10
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|11
|Toronto FC
|3
|4
|2
|11
|16
|19
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|2
|11
|14
|17
|New York City FC
|3
|3
|1
|10
|16
|10
|Charlotte FC
|3
|5
|1
|10
|8
|11
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|1
|10
|11
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|4
|1
|10
|9
|16
|Chicago
|2
|2
|4
|10
|5
|5
|D.C. United
|3
|4
|0
|9
|10
|10
|Columbus
|2
|3
|3
|9
|10
|9
|New England
|2
|5
|1
|7
|12
|16
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|6
|1
|2
|20
|22
|8
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|1
|1
|19
|19
|8
|LA Galaxy
|5
|2
|1
|16
|10
|6
|FC Dallas
|4
|1
|3
|15
|12
|5
|Minnesota United
|4
|2
|2
|14
|11
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|2
|4
|13
|9
|13
|Houston
|3
|3
|3
|12
|12
|11
|Nashville
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|9
|Portland
|2
|2
|5
|11
|10
|13
|Colorado
|2
|3
|3
|9
|9
|11
|Seattle
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|11
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|6
|1
|7
|6
|14
|San Jose
|1
|4
|3
|6
|15
|20
|Vancouver
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 23
FC Dallas 2, Houston 1
CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Minnesota 3, Chicago 0
D.C. United 3, New England 2
Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0
Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0, tie
Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0, tie
San Jose 4, Seattle 3
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
Sunday, April 24
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
New York 3, Orlando City 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 1
New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4
Saturday, April 30
Austin FC 2, Houston 1
Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Miami at Charlotte FC, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.