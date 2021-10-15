All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England2045655734
Nashville11314474626
Philadelphia1279453827
Orlando City1189424141
D.C. United12124404941
New York City FC11107404432
CF Montréal11107404037
Atlanta1099393733
New York10117373430
Columbus9127343239
Inter Miami CF9145322543
Chicago7166272946
Toronto FC6157253454
Cincinnati4168202954

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle1756574823
Sporting Kansas City1567525131
Colorado1459514128
Portland14104464544
Real Salt Lake11116394544
LA Galaxy11116393945
Minnesota United10108383135
Vancouver9910373538
Los Angeles FC9127344041
San Jose8119333544
FC Dallas61310283947
Houston51212273345
Austin FC7174252944

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 9

New York 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday, October 10

Colorado 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

