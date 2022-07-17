All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1029393315
New York City FC1145383921
New York966333022
CF Montréal1082323435
Orlando City876302630
Columbus758292722
Cincinnati786273237
Charlotte FC8112262527
Inter Miami CF794252231
New England677253234
Atlanta686242931
Chicago6105232127
Toronto FC5124192639
D.C. United5113182541

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC1245414224
Los Angeles FC1243393821
Minnesota United984312925
Nashville866302625
Real Salt Lake866302526
FC Dallas768293125
LA Galaxy893272827
Seattle8102262624
Portland668263229
Vancouver794252233
Colorado686242427
Houston6104222528
San Jose577223239
Sporting Kansas City5115201935

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 9

New York City FC 4, New England 2

Portland 3, Seattle 0

Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1

San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Miami 0

Tuesday, July 12

Austin FC 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, July 13

Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, Colorado 1, tie

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, July 16

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2

Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0

Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New York City FC 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

