All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
|9
|39
|33
|15
|New York City FC
|11
|4
|5
|38
|39
|21
|New York
|9
|6
|6
|33
|30
|22
|CF Montréal
|10
|8
|2
|32
|34
|35
|Orlando City
|8
|7
|6
|30
|26
|30
|Columbus
|7
|5
|8
|29
|27
|22
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|6
|27
|32
|37
|Charlotte FC
|8
|11
|2
|26
|25
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|7
|9
|4
|25
|22
|31
|New England
|6
|7
|7
|25
|32
|34
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|6
|24
|29
|31
|Chicago
|6
|10
|5
|23
|21
|27
|Toronto FC
|5
|12
|4
|19
|26
|39
|D.C. United
|5
|11
|3
|18
|25
|41
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|12
|4
|5
|41
|42
|24
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|4
|3
|39
|38
|21
|Minnesota United
|9
|8
|4
|31
|29
|25
|Nashville
|8
|6
|6
|30
|26
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|6
|6
|30
|25
|26
|FC Dallas
|7
|6
|8
|29
|31
|25
|LA Galaxy
|8
|9
|3
|27
|28
|27
|Seattle
|8
|10
|2
|26
|26
|24
|Portland
|6
|6
|8
|26
|32
|29
|Vancouver
|7
|9
|4
|25
|22
|33
|Colorado
|6
|8
|6
|24
|24
|27
|Houston
|6
|10
|4
|22
|25
|28
|San Jose
|5
|7
|7
|22
|32
|39
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|11
|5
|20
|19
|35
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 9
New York City FC 4, New England 2
Portland 3, Seattle 0
Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0
Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1
New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1
San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie
Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Miami 0
Tuesday, July 12
Austin FC 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, July 13
Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 1, Seattle 0
Orlando City 1, Colorado 1, tie
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 2
Saturday, July 16
CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Chicago 1, Seattle 0
Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2
Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0
Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Sunday, July 17
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie
New York City FC 1, New York 0
Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
