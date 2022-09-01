All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1649576121
CF Montréal1594494942
New York1388474534
New York City FC1396455034
Orlando City12106423540
Columbus9612393731
Inter Miami CF10126363546
Cincinnati8811354548
New England8911353942
Toronto FC9137344449
Atlanta8119334046
Charlotte FC10162323444
Chicago8137312838
D.C. United7174253259

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1873575732
Austin FC1576516039
Minnesota United13105444440
FC Dallas11810434033
Nashville1199424537
Real Salt Lake1189423836
Portland9812394746
LA Galaxy11115384440
Vancouver9127343249
Seattle10153333839
Colorado8128323850
Houston8155293546
Sporting Kansas City8155293149
San Jose6129274255

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 26

Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2, New England 1

Wednesday, August 31

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Columbus 1, Miami 0

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Chicago 0, New England 0, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

