Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
CF Montréal962293229
New York855292820
Philadelphia728292213
New York City FC844283117
Orlando City764252023
Cincinnati773242730
New England656242726
Inter Miami CF673211725
Columbus556212018
Charlotte FC6102201722
Atlanta574192424
Toronto FC593182432
Chicago485171522
D.C. United492141827

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1133363518
Austin FC944313220
Real Salt Lake845292019
FC Dallas755262720
Nashville755262219
LA Galaxy763242019
Seattle772232419
Portland567222727
Houston683212121
Minnesota United683212021
Vancouver683211828
Colorado574191721
Sporting Kansas City4104161632
San Jose376152534

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 24

Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0

Saturday, June 25

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Miami 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Portland 3, Colorado 0

Sunday, June 26

Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0

CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

