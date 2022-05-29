All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC832262510
Philadelphia617251910
CF Montréal752232826
New York635232415
Orlando City653211720
Cincinnati671192125
Inter Miami CF563181522
Charlotte FC571161216
Columbus454161716
Atlanta454162020
New England454162223
Toronto FC473152127
D.C. United472141723
Chicago275111320

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC932292916
FC Dallas734252413
Real Salt Lake734251717
Austin FC733242714
Nashville644221816
LA Galaxy652201314
Houston563181717
Minnesota United563181515
Colorado563181617
Portland366152125
Vancouver472141423
San Jose365142532
Seattle461131315
Sporting Kansas City384131326

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 3, Cincinnati 2

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake 2, CF Montréal 1

Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Miami 2, New York 0

Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Colorado 1, Seattle 0

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0

Philadelphia 2, Portland 0

Saturday, May 28

Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 2

Columbus 2, Atlanta 1

New York 4, D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 2

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Orlando City 1

Miami 2, Portland 1

New York City FC 1, Minnesota 0

Nashville 3, Colorado 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you