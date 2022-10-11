All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|19
|5
|10
|67
|72
|26
|CF Montréal
|20
|9
|5
|65
|63
|50
|New York City FC
|16
|11
|7
|55
|57
|41
|New York
|15
|11
|8
|53
|50
|41
|Cincinnati
|12
|9
|13
|49
|64
|56
|Inter Miami CF
|14
|14
|6
|48
|47
|56
|Orlando City
|14
|14
|6
|48
|44
|53
|Columbus
|10
|8
|16
|46
|46
|41
|Charlotte FC
|13
|18
|3
|42
|44
|52
|New England
|10
|12
|12
|42
|47
|50
|Atlanta
|10
|14
|10
|40
|48
|54
|Chicago
|10
|15
|9
|39
|39
|48
|Toronto FC
|9
|18
|7
|34
|49
|66
|D.C. United
|7
|21
|6
|27
|36
|71
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|21
|9
|4
|67
|66
|38
|Austin FC
|16
|10
|8
|56
|65
|49
|FC Dallas
|14
|9
|11
|53
|48
|37
|LA Galaxy
|14
|12
|8
|50
|58
|51
|Nashville
|13
|10
|11
|50
|52
|41
|Minnesota United
|14
|14
|6
|48
|48
|51
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|11
|11
|47
|43
|45
|Portland
|11
|10
|13
|46
|53
|53
|Vancouver
|12
|15
|7
|43
|40
|57
|Colorado
|11
|13
|10
|43
|46
|57
|Seattle
|12
|17
|5
|41
|47
|46
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|16
|7
|40
|42
|54
|Houston
|10
|18
|6
|36
|43
|56
|San Jose
|8
|15
|11
|35
|52
|69
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, October 5
Miami 4, Orlando City 1
Sunday, October 9
New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1
New England 1, Chicago 1, tie
Cincinnati 5, D.C. United 2
CF Montréal 3, Miami 1
New York 2, Charlotte FC 0
Orlando City 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0
Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1
Nashville 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Portland 1
San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie
Saturday, October 15
Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m.
Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.
Monday, October 17
Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
