All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia19510677226
CF Montréal2095656350
New York City FC16117555741
New York15118535041
Cincinnati12913496456
Inter Miami CF14146484756
Orlando City14146484453
Columbus10816464641
Charlotte FC13183424452
New England101212424750
Atlanta101410404854
Chicago10159393948
Toronto FC9187344966
D.C. United7216273671

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC2194676638
Austin FC16108566549
FC Dallas14911534837
LA Galaxy14128505851
Nashville131011505241
Minnesota United14146484851
Real Salt Lake121111474345
Portland111013465353
Vancouver12157434057
Colorado111310434657
Seattle12175414746
Sporting Kansas City11167404254
Houston10186364356
San Jose81511355269

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 5

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, Chicago 1, tie

Cincinnati 5, D.C. United 2

CF Montréal 3, Miami 1

New York 2, Charlotte FC 0

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1

Nashville 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Portland 1

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, October 15

Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Monday, October 17

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

