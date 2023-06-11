All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1214402716
Nashville935322512
Philadelphia953302817
New England836302821
Atlanta747283529
Columbus863273525
Orlando City745262217
D.C. United675232524
CF Montréal791221927
Charlotte FC684222533
New York467191116
Toronto FC3510191721
New York City FC476181722
Chicago368172227
Inter Miami CF5120151624

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC951283216
Seattle864282417
Los Angeles FC725262314
FC Dallas755262118
San Jose755262120
Vancouver557222721
Houston673211921
Sporting Kansas City585202025
Minnesota United575201522
Real Salt Lake575201827
Austin FC584191827
Portland475171924
Colorado297131427
LA Galaxy393121326

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 3

New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Orlando City 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0

San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1

Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie

CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0

New England 3, Miami 1

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

Columbus 2, Chicago 1

Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1

New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you