Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia829332913
New York955322920
CF Montréal972293233
New York City FC845293319
Cincinnati774252932
Orlando City774252328
New England657252928
Charlotte FC7102231923
Inter Miami CF674221826
Columbus557222018
Atlanta575202626
Toronto FC5103182434
D.C. United5102172337
Chicago495171624

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1243393821
Austin FC1044343522
Real Salt Lake855292222
LA Galaxy873272622
Minnesota United883272624
FC Dallas756272821
Nashville756272421
Seattle872262619
Vancouver793242031
Portland568232929
Houston693212223
Colorado584191924
San Jose476182735
Sporting Kansas City4114161633

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2

New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1

Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie

San Jose 2, Chicago 1

Monday, July 4

D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3

Austin FC 3, Colorado 2

Miami 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, CF Montréal 0

Friday, July 8

Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

