All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|6
|1
|2
|20
|15
|8
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|2
|20
|12
|10
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|3
|15
|16
|12
|New York City FC
|4
|2
|3
|15
|12
|10
|Columbus
|4
|3
|2
|14
|18
|10
|Nashville
|3
|3
|2
|11
|7
|4
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|2
|11
|14
|13
|D.C. United
|3
|4
|2
|11
|11
|13
|Orlando City
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|10
|Chicago
|2
|1
|4
|10
|11
|10
|Charlotte FC
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|16
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|6
|9
|12
|13
|New York
|1
|3
|5
|8
|6
|9
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|5
|0
|6
|6
|8
|CF Montréal
|2
|6
|0
|6
|5
|17
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|6
|2
|0
|18
|20
|9
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|0
|2
|17
|15
|5
|Seattle
|5
|2
|1
|16
|16
|7
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|8
|FC Dallas
|4
|3
|2
|14
|12
|11
|Minnesota United
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|7
|Houston
|3
|3
|1
|10
|9
|8
|Vancouver
|2
|2
|4
|10
|11
|7
|Portland
|2
|5
|2
|8
|11
|15
|Austin FC
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|10
|Colorado
|1
|3
|4
|7
|5
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|5
|0
|6
|7
|16
|LA Galaxy
|0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|12
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|13
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 15
Colorado 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie
New England 1, Columbus 1, tie
D.C. United 1, CF Montréal 0
Houston 1, New York 1, tie
New York City FC 2, Nashville 1
Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Vancouver 0, Austin FC 0, tie
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 2, tie
FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Orlando City 2, Minnesota 1
Portland 4, Seattle 1
San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Saint Louis City SC 5, Cincinnati 1
Sunday, April 16
Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
Saturday, April 22
Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0
Cincinnati 2, Portland 1
CF Montréal 2, New York 0
New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1
D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2
Miami at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
