Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England61220158
Cincinnati612201210
Atlanta413151612
New York City FC423151210
Columbus432141810
Nashville3321174
Philadelphia342111413
D.C. United342111113
Orlando City33211810
Chicago214101110
Charlotte FC24391016
Toronto FC12691213
New York135869
Inter Miami CF250668
CF Montréal2606517

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC62018209
Los Angeles FC50217155
Seattle52116167
San Jose42214108
FC Dallas432141211
Minnesota United3221187
Houston3311098
Vancouver22410117
Portland25281115
Austin FC2328610
Colorado1347510
Real Salt Lake2506716
LA Galaxy0433512
Sporting Kansas City0633313

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 15

Colorado 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

New England 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 1, New York 1, tie

New York City FC 2, Nashville 1

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Vancouver 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Orlando City 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 4, Seattle 1

San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saint Louis City SC 5, Cincinnati 1

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2, Portland 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 0

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

Miami at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

