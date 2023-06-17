All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1214402716
Nashville1035352813
New England936333122
Philadelphia953302817
Columbus864283626
Atlanta747283529
Orlando City755262320
D.C. United685232626
CF Montréal791221927
Charlotte FC684222533
New York City FC477191823
New York467191116
Toronto FC3510191721
Chicago368172227
Inter Miami CF5120151624

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC962293420
Los Angeles FC835292516
Seattle864282417
FC Dallas765262119
San Jose755262120
Houston773242021
Real Salt Lake675232028
Vancouver557222721
Portland575202024
Sporting Kansas City595202127
Minnesota United575201522
Austin FC584191827
LA Galaxy394131427
Colorado297131427

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1

Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie

CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0

New England 3, Miami 1

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

Columbus 2, Chicago 1

Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1

New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, June 14

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 17

Columbus 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, D.C. United 1

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3, Saint Louis City SC 1

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

