Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC832262510
Philadelphia617251910
CF Montréal752232826
New York635232415
Orlando City653211720
Cincinnati671192125
Inter Miami CF563181522
Charlotte FC581161318
Columbus454161716
Atlanta454162020
New England454162223
Toronto FC473152127
D.C. United472141723
Chicago275111320

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC932292916
FC Dallas734252413
Real Salt Lake744251819
Austin FC743242818
LA Galaxy752231715
Nashville644221816
Houston563181717
Minnesota United563181515
Colorado563181617
Vancouver572171624
Seattle561161516
Portland366152125
San Jose365142532
Sporting Kansas City384131326

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 28

Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 2

Columbus 2, Atlanta 1

New York 4, D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 2

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Orlando City 1

Miami 2, Portland 1

New York City FC 1, Minnesota 0

Nashville 3, Colorado 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 29

LA Galaxy 4, Austin FC 1

Seattle 2, Charlotte FC 1

Saturday, June 4

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, June 11

New York at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

