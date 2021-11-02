All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England2247736540
Philadelphia14811534734
Nashville12417535432
New York City FC14118505535
Orlando City12912484848
Atlanta12911474336
New York13127463832
D.C. United13155445353
Columbus12138444445
CF Montréal111110434442
Inter Miami CF11175383553
Chicago9177343652
Toronto FC61710283863
Cincinnati4218203672

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle1788595232
Sporting Kansas City1787585736
Colorado16710584633
Portland15134495051
Minnesota United13119483941
LA Galaxy13128474751
Vancouver12911474343
Real Salt Lake13136455351
Los Angeles FC12128445045
San Jose101310404553
FC Dallas71511324655
Houston61512303652
Austin FC8204283252

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

New England 1, Colorado 0

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC 3, Miami 1

San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

Sunday, October 31

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Houston 0

Nashville 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy 1, Seattle 1, tie

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

