All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia18410646822
CF Montréal1895595949
New York14108504739
New York City FC14117495339
Orlando City13126454046
Cincinnati11812455650
Inter Miami CF12136424152
Columbus9715424136
Atlanta101210404650
Charlotte FC12172383848
New England91211384448
Chicago9158353545
Toronto FC9167344961
D.C. United7196273465

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC2084646436
Austin FC1697556446
FC Dallas13811504635
Nashville12911475039
Portland11813465148
Minnesota United13136454649
LA Galaxy12127435147
Real Salt Lake111110433943
Vancouver11147403855
Seattle12163394442
Colorado10139394456
Sporting Kansas City10157374052
Houston9176334052
San Jose71410314664

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 17

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 3, D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you