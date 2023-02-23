All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta000000
CF Montréal000000
Charlotte FC000000
Chicago000000
Columbus000000
D.C. United000000
Cincinnati000000
Inter Miami CF000000
Nashville000000
New England000000
New York City FC000000
New York000000
Orlando City000000
Philadelphia000000
Toronto FC000000

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC000000
Colorado000000
FC Dallas000000
Houston000000
Los Angeles FC000000
LA Galaxy000000
Minnesota United000000
Portland000000
Real Salt Lake000000
Saint Louis City SC000000
San Jose000000
Seattle000000
Sporting Kansas City000000
Vancouver000000

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 25

New York City FC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 27

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

