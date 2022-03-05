All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York200672
New England101432
Columbus100340
D.C. United100330
Atlanta100331
Orlando City100320
Philadelphia001111
Chicago001100
Inter Miami CF001100
Toronto FC011125
New York City FC010001
CF Montréal010002
Charlotte FC010003
Cincinnati010005

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC100350
Los Angeles FC100330
LA Galaxy100310
Nashville100310
Sporting Kansas City110323
Portland001122
Minnesota United001111
Real Salt Lake001100
FC Dallas011112
Houston011101
Seattle010001
San Jose010013
Colorado010003
Vancouver010004

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 26

Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Columbus 4, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie

New York 3, San Jose 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, February 27

Orlando City 2, CF Montréal 0

Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 1, New York City FC 0

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, March 5

New England 1, FC Dallas 0

New York 4, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you