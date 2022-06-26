All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York City FC833272611
CF Montréal862263028
New York745262617
Philadelphia618262011
Orlando City764252023
Cincinnati772232326
New England655232726
Inter Miami CF673211725
Charlotte FC692201721
Atlanta564192322
Toronto FC583182330
Columbus456181817
D.C. United492141827
Chicago385141422

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC933303017
Real Salt Lake845292019
Austin FC844283120
FC Dallas745262617
Nashville755262219
LA Galaxy753241816
Seattle762232317
Houston673212019
Vancouver682201828
Colorado574191721
Portland467192526
Minnesota United583181719
Sporting Kansas City4104161632
San Jose376152534

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie

Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Chicago 1, D.C. United 0

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, June 19

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Friday, June 24

Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0

Saturday, June 25

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Miami 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Portland 3, Colorado 0

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you