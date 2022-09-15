All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1849636822
CF Montréal1795565849
New York1498504737
New York City FC13117465139
Orlando City12126423646
Cincinnati10812425449
Columbus9714414035
Inter Miami CF11136393850
Atlanta10129394650
New England91111384447
Charlotte FC11172353546
Chicago9148353342
Toronto FC9157344957
D.C. United7186273262

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1984616135
Austin FC1696546345
FC Dallas13810494534
Nashville12910464938
Minnesota United13126454545
Portland11812455047
Real Salt Lake111010433841
LA Galaxy11127404746
Seattle12153394340
Colorado10129394352
Vancouver10147373654
Sporting Kansas City9157343651
Houston9166333949
San Jose7149304563

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Friday, September 9

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York 2, New England 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2

Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Miami 1

Seattle 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Portland 1, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, September 13

CF Montréal 3, Chicago 2

Miami 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0

Houston 3, New England 1

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you