Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York956333021
Philadelphia829332913
New York City FC945323721
CF Montréal982293335
Orlando City874282428
Charlotte FC8102262324
Cincinnati775263033
Columbus657252320
New England667253132
Inter Miami CF684221827
Atlanta585202629
Toronto FC5104192636
D.C. United5102172337
Chicago4105171827

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1243393821
Austin FC1144373822
Real Salt Lake856302424
FC Dallas757283023
LA Galaxy873272622
Minnesota United883272624
Nashville766272525
Seattle882262622
Portland668263229
Vancouver793242031
Houston694222425
Colorado585202126
Sporting Kansas City5114191834
San Jose477192937

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2

New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1

Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie

San Jose 2, Chicago 1

Monday, July 4

D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3

Austin FC 3, Colorado 2

Miami 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, CF Montréal 0

Friday, July 8

Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, July 9

New York City FC 4, New England 2

Portland 3, Seattle 0

Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1

San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Miami 0

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

