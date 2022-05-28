All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|25
|10
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|7
|25
|19
|10
|CF Montréal
|7
|5
|2
|23
|28
|26
|New York
|6
|3
|5
|23
|24
|15
|Orlando City
|6
|5
|3
|21
|17
|20
|Cincinnati
|6
|7
|1
|19
|21
|25
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|6
|3
|18
|15
|22
|Charlotte FC
|5
|7
|1
|16
|12
|16
|Columbus
|4
|5
|4
|16
|17
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|4
|16
|20
|20
|New England
|4
|5
|4
|16
|22
|23
|Toronto FC
|4
|7
|3
|15
|21
|27
|D.C. United
|4
|7
|2
|14
|17
|23
|Chicago
|2
|7
|5
|11
|13
|20
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|3
|2
|29
|29
|16
|FC Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|25
|24
|13
|Austin FC
|7
|3
|3
|24
|27
|14
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|3
|4
|22
|14
|17
|LA Galaxy
|6
|5
|2
|20
|13
|14
|Nashville
|5
|4
|4
|19
|15
|15
|Houston
|5
|5
|3
|18
|17
|14
|Colorado
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|14
|Minnesota United
|5
|6
|3
|18
|15
|15
|Portland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|21
|25
|San Jose
|3
|6
|5
|14
|25
|32
|Seattle
|4
|6
|1
|13
|13
|15
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|7
|4
|13
|13
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|2
|11
|13
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 21
Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0
New England 3, Cincinnati 2
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie
Sunday, May 22
Real Salt Lake 2, CF Montréal 1
Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver 1
New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
Miami 2, New York 0
Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 1, tie
Orlando City 2, Austin FC 2, tie
Colorado 1, Seattle 0
Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0
Philadelphia 2, Portland 0
Saturday, May 28
Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 2
Columbus 2, Atlanta 1
New York 4, D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 3, Chicago 2
CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Orlando City 1
Miami 2, Portland 1
New York City FC 1, Minnesota 0
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
