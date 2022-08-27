All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1449515120
CF Montréal1484464741
New York City FC1376454830
New York1188414133
Orlando City10106363037
Inter Miami CF10106363442
Columbus8611353429
New England8810343840
Cincinnati8810344346
Charlotte FC10152323442
Toronto FC8136304047
Chicago8126302836
Atlanta7109303640
D.C. United6164222855

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1863575630
Austin FC1566515937
FC Dallas1189423932
Minnesota United1295414236
Real Salt Lake1088383435
Nashville999363836
Portland8812364545
LA Galaxy10114344037
Vancouver9117343246
Seattle10143333636
Colorado8108323740
San Jose6119274254
Houston7145263243
Sporting Kansas City7155263049

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 19

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati 1, New York 1, tie

Philadelphia 6, D.C. United 0

CF Montréal 4, New England 0

Miami 2, Toronto FC 1

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday, August 21

New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

Atlanta 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 4, FC Dallas 0

Friday, August 26

Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, August 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

