Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia50116102
Orlando City3221187
New York32110106
Atlanta3111098
Chicago213952
Columbus2228107
Toronto FC2228911
CF Montréal23171115
D.C. United230655
Charlotte FC240669
Cincinnati2406814
New York City FC131456
New England1414812
Inter Miami CF1414615

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC41113146
LA Galaxy4201296
Real Salt Lake3131297
FC Dallas31211104
Houston31211107
Nashville3211066
Austin FC2128135
Minnesota United212854
Colorado222888
Seattle221766
Sporting Kansas City2506511
Portland1236711
Vancouver131439
San Jose0422915

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0

New York 1, New England 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

Houston 3, Miami 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1

Saturday, April 9

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

Miami 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Houston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

