Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New England71324189
Cincinnati713241512
Nashville53318146
Atlanta533182018
New York City FC443151414
Columbus442141912
Philadelphia442141513
D.C. United452141515
Orlando City442141012
Chicago335141416
Inter Miami CF460121011
CF Montréal46012917
Charlotte FC353121321
Toronto FC236121315
New York1469711

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle63220189
Saint Louis City SC641192213
Los Angeles FC51318178
San Jose533181514
FC Dallas433151211
Houston43214108
Vancouver32514149
Minnesota United343121011
Portland353121518
Colorado23612912
Real Salt Lake352111017
Austin FC244101016
LA Galaxy1636817
Sporting Kansas City1736516

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 6

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1

Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

