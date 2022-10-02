All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia18510646826
CF Montréal1995626049
New York14118504841
New York City FC14117495339
Cincinnati11913465954
Orlando City13126454046
Inter Miami CF13136454252
Columbus10715454337
Charlotte FC13172414248
New England101211414649
Atlanta101310404752
Chicago10158383847
Toronto FC9177344962
D.C. United7206273466

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC2084646436
Austin FC16107556448
FC Dallas13911504636
Nashville12911475039
LA Galaxy13127465449
Portland11813465148
Minnesota United13146454651
Vancouver12147434055
Real Salt Lake111110433943
Colorado11139424556
Seattle12164404543
Sporting Kansas City10157374052
San Jose81510345067
Houston9176334052

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, September 30

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, October 1

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0

Charlotte FC 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, New York 1

CF Montréal 1, D.C. United 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 0

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

