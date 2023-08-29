All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1636544228
Philadelphia1374434227
New England1257434229
Orlando City1267433930
Columbus1276425033
Atlanta1178414839
Nashville1195383126
CF Montréal11122352634
Chicago898323237
D.C. United8126303338
New York7108292328
Charlotte FC798293241
New York City FC51011262535
Inter Miami CF6143212436
Toronto FC31310192038

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC1492445032
Los Angeles FC1177403927
Seattle1097373026
Real Salt Lake1087373537
Houston10105353431
San Jose988352932
Vancouver987344135
FC Dallas996332626
Austin FC9115323539
Minnesota United888322931
Sporting Kansas City7118293436
Portland6118262841
LA Galaxy6107252837
Colorado31110191634

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 23

Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 26

Atlanta 4, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Miami 2, New York 0

Orlando City 2, Saint Louis City SC 1

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 0

Houston 3, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 3, Chicago 0

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

Sunday, August 27

Seattle 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Wednesday, August 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

San Jose at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

