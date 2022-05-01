All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New York52217157
Philadelphia51217125
Orlando City532171211
CF Montréal432141618
Columbus33312139
Atlanta342111113
Toronto FC342111619
New York City FC331101610
New England351101416
Charlotte FC36110913
Cincinnati351101117
Inter Miami CF35110918
Chicago2341067
D.C. United35091013

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Austin FC61220228
Los Angeles FC61119198
LA Galaxy53116107
FC Dallas41416147
Real Salt Lake424161013
Minnesota United42214116
Houston333121211
Colorado333121111
Nashville3321189
Portland235111015
Sporting Kansas City2628816
Seattle2417911
San Jose14361520
Vancouver1614617

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 23

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 3, New England 2

Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0, tie

San Jose 4, Seattle 3

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, April 24

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

New York 3, Orlando City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 1

New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

New England 2, Miami 0

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Columbus 3, D.C. United 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 0

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Miami at Charlotte FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m.

