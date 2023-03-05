All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Inter Miami CF200640
New England200640
Nashville101420
Atlanta101432
Cincinnati101421
Orlando City101410
Philadelphia110343
Columbus110334
D.C. United110334
Chicago001111
Toronto FC011134
New York011101
New York City FC011113
Charlotte FC020014
CF Montréal020003

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle200660
Saint Louis City SC200663
FC Dallas110332
Los Angeles FC100332
Minnesota United100310
Austin FC110333
Portland110333
San Jose110333
Real Salt Lake110323
Sporting Kansas City011101
Colorado011104
Vancouver020024
LA Galaxy010013
Houston020015

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 25

Nashville 2, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

D.C. United 3, Toronto FC 2

Miami 2, CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Austin FC 2

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday, February 26

Seattle 4, Colorado 0

Monday, February 27

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, March 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

New England 3, Houston 0

Nashville 0, New York 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

