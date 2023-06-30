All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1324433019
New England1036363323
Nashville1055352816
Philadelphia1054343420
Columbus964313826
Atlanta758293735
Orlando City757282522
CF Montréal892262027
D.C. United785262926
Charlotte FC686242735
New York568231718
Chicago568232528
New York City FC479212126
Toronto FC3710191826
Inter Miami CF5130151728

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC1072323724
Los Angeles FC945322819
Seattle875292418
Houston883272425
San Jose776272326
Real Salt Lake776272531
FC Dallas775262122
Austin FC784252427
Vancouver657253023
Portland587222227
Sporting Kansas City5106212330
Minnesota United576211724
LA Galaxy396151629
Colorado298141427

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 24

CF Montréal 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

New York 4, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Chicago 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Austin FC 3, Houston 0

LA Galaxy 0, Colorado 0, tie

Minnesota 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 2

New York City FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 2, San Jose 1

Orlando City 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, July 1

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

