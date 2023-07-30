All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1526513925
New England1247434228
Philadelphia1274403926
Nashville1185383122
Orlando City1067373428
Columbus1076364533
Atlanta978354239
Chicago878323131
D.C. United8106303234
CF Montréal9122292232
New York698262226
Charlotte FC698263040
New York City FC5811262530
Toronto FC31110191833
Inter Miami CF5143182236

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC1382414327
Los Angeles FC1067373425
Real Salt Lake1077373534
Seattle1086362923
Austin FC995323232
San Jose878322829
Vancouver877313832
FC Dallas896302526
Houston8105292631
Minnesota United787282630
Sporting Kansas City6118263136
Portland698262633
LA Galaxy5107222537
Colorado31010191630

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, August 20

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you