All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia51621169
New York City FC632202310
CF Montréal642202321
Orlando City642201415
New York525202012
Cincinnati661191821
Atlanta444161918
New England453152122
D.C. United462141619
Charlotte FC471131015
Columbus354131515
Toronto FC373121825
Inter Miami CF363121121
Chicago255111116

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC832262614
Austin FC732232512
FC Dallas624222010
LA Galaxy642201311
Nashville544191515
Real Salt Lake534191216
Colorado453151414
Houston453151414
Minnesota United453151313
Portland346152021
Seattle451131314
San Jose354132228
Sporting Kansas City373121224
Vancouver362111221

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Chicago 3, New York 3, tie

Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 3, Portland 2

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 3, Cincinnati 2

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you