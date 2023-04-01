All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|2
|14
|8
|4
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|1
|13
|13
|9
|New England
|4
|1
|1
|13
|8
|6
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|10
|15
|8
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|2
|New York City FC
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|7
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|6
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|4
|7
|8
|7
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Chicago
|1
|1
|3
|6
|7
|7
|New York
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|5
|D.C. United
|1
|3
|2
|5
|7
|10
|Charlotte FC
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|11
|CF Montréal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|7
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|5
|1
|0
|15
|15
|5
|Seattle
|4
|1
|1
|13
|12
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|0
|2
|11
|9
|3
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|2
|11
|6
|3
|FC Dallas
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Austin FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|7
|San Jose
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|6
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|5
|Portland
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|11
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|4
|0
|3
|3
|13
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5
|7
|LA Galaxy
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Colorado
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie
New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie
Columbus 6, Atlanta 1
New England 2, D.C. United 1
Chicago 3, Miami 2
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie
Houston 1, New York City FC 0
Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1
Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0
Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie
Saturday, April 1
Atlanta 1, New York 0
Cincinnati 1, Miami 0
Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie
Nashville 2, Orlando City 0
Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0
Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
