Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati4021484
Atlanta41113139
New England4111386
Columbus32110158
Nashville3211062
New York City FC222867
Orlando City222856
Philadelphia231788
Toronto FC114787
Inter Miami CF240667
Chicago113677
New York123645
D.C. United1325710
Charlotte FC1325611
CF Montréal130337

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC51015155
Seattle41113123
Los Angeles FC3021193
Minnesota United3021163
FC Dallas222887
Austin FC221767
San Jose221746
Houston220645
Portland1325611
Real Salt Lake1403313
Vancouver023357
LA Galaxy023336
Sporting Kansas City033327
Colorado033328

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie

New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie

Columbus 6, Atlanta 1

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Chicago 3, Miami 2

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Houston 1, New York City FC 0

Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0

Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

