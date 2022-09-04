All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1749606321
CF Montréal1694525345
New York1398474536
New York City FC13106455037
Orlando City12106423540
Columbus9613403731
New England9911384242
Cincinnati9811384748
Inter Miami CF10126363546
Toronto FC9147344753
Atlanta8129334148
Charlotte FC10172323446
Chicago8138322838
D.C. United7175263259

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1873575732
Austin FC1586516042
FC Dallas12810464333
Nashville1299454837
Minnesota United13115444443
Real Salt Lake1189423836
Portland10812424947
LA Galaxy11116394642
Vancouver9127343249
Seattle10153333839
Colorado8129333850
Sporting Kansas City8156303351
Houston8155293546
San Jose6129274255

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2, New England 1

Wednesday, August 31

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Columbus 1, Miami 0

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Chicago 0, New England 0, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York 0

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0

Nashville 3, Austin FC 0

Sunday, September 4

Portland 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Orlando City at Miami ppd.

New England 3, New York City FC 0

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9 a.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

