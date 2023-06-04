All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati1213392615
Nashville934312411
Philadelphia943302715
New England736272520
Columbus763243324
Atlanta646243228
D.C. United665232421
Orlando City645232017
Charlotte FC683212230
CF Montréal691191527
New York467191116
Toronto FC359181620
New York City FC475171722
Chicago358172125
Inter Miami CF5110151521

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Saint Louis City SC941283214
Seattle863272114
Los Angeles FC714252310
FC Dallas655231918
San Jose655231919
Vancouver556212620
Minnesota United565201518
Austin FC574191723
Real Salt Lake574191827
Houston573181521
Portland475171924
Sporting Kansas City485171624
Colorado287131425
LA Galaxy393121326

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 27

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

Chicago 3, New England 3, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Seattle 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 28

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Wednesday, May 31

New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Columbus 3, Colorado 2

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie

New York 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

Vancouver 6, Houston 2

Saturday, June 3

New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Orlando City 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0

San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you