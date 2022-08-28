All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1549545720
CF Montréal1584494941
New York City FC1376454830
New York1288444434
Orlando City10106363037
Inter Miami CF10116363545
Columbus8612363631
Cincinnati8811354548
New England8810343840
Toronto FC9136334247
Charlotte FC10162323444
Chicago8136302838
Atlanta7109303640
D.C. United6164222855

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1863575630
Austin FC1566515937
Minnesota United1395444437
FC Dallas11810434033
Nashville1099394136
Real Salt Lake1089393536
Portland8812364545
LA Galaxy10114344037
Vancouver9127343249
Seattle10143333636
Colorado8118323746
Sporting Kansas City8155293149
San Jose6129274255
Houston7155263345

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati 1, New York 1, tie

Philadelphia 6, D.C. United 0

CF Montréal 4, New England 0

Miami 2, Toronto FC 1

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday, August 21

New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

Atlanta 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 4, FC Dallas 0

Friday, August 26

Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

